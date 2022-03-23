Transport secretary emphasizes news on DSSOPT future imminent

The future of the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) will soon be revealed, Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário said yesterday on the sidelines of a parliamentary committee meeting.

On Monday, Portuguese public broadcaster Rádio Macau reported that the current Infrastructure and Development Office (GDI) would be transformed into the Public Works Bureau, which will lead to the Public Construction and the Infrastructure Construction Departments being subsumed into the current DSSOPT.

Meanwhile, the current DSSOPT will be restructured and renamed as the Urban Construction Bureau.

In response to press enquiries, the secretary said news would be released “in a short period.” He jokingly told journalists to refer to the dictionary definition to determine what he meant by “short period.”

In addition, he explained that the transformation of the GDI is necessary. Although it was established as a project-based taskforce, it needs to be transformed because the need for it still exists.

The transformation and restructuring of the two government entities are also being undertaken to clarify the responsibilities of each entity. Rosário highlighted that in the future, the GDI’s successor will focus on government projects.

The DSSOPT’s successor, meanwhile, will handle urban planning, land management, private construction projects, as well as electrical and mechanical engineering affairs.