Transportation | Public bus budget at MOP970m in 2021

The budget for public bus transport services last year was around MOP970 million, a lower amount than that of 2020, according to the Transport Bureau (DSAT).

Presenting to the Advisory Council, the bureau stated that there were 193 million total person-trips last year, with a daily average of 529,000 person-trips, an increase of around 16% compared to the previous year. 46 hybrid buses were introduced in 2021, paving the way for 200 more such buses, which have arrived in Macau and are about to be brought into service. The number of buses powered by renewable energy will represent more than 30% of the total fleet, the bureau reported.

In 2021, DSAT coordinated 127 roadwork operations that were carried out in a combined manner, reducing the overall time taken by more than 1,200 days, a reduction of 21% compared to the previous year.

This year, 61 large-scale works will be carried out involving the main arteries, an increase of 11% from last year. These include work on a rainwater pumping station near the Inner Harbor and work on the pavement and sewage of Rua de Pequim and Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes. DSAT said that it is actively coordinating with those responsible for the work to minimize the impact on traffic and the public.

The bureau will also attempt to start public consultation on the “General Planning of Traffic and Land Transport of Macau (2021-2030)” in the first half of the year.

“DSAT continues to promote smart traffic, improving real-time data collection and the early warning system of concentration on buses; increase the number of smart traffic light sets; and gradually launch more electronic services, such as online driving license revalidation,” the bureau said.

To improve the pedestrian network, work has begun on the design of the pedestrian overpass on Rua Norte do Patane. In the last three years, 88 instances of work to optimize the crossings were completed, with the remaining 30 will be commenced gradually.