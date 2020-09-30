Travel agency receipts, expenditure plunge in 2019

The travel agency industry’s receipts and expenditure amounted to MOP8.29 billion and MOP7.79 billion respectively in 2019, representing decreases of 9.5% and 11.0% year-on-year, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service.

With a decline in the numbers of package tour visitors and outbound residents using the services of travel agencies last year, receipts of travel agencies from room reservation services (MOP2.59 billion), package tours (MOP2.17 billion) and passenger transport ticketing (MOP1.51 billion) fell by 11.2%, 12.6% and 14.7% year-on-year respectively.

On the other hand, receipts from rentals of coaches with drivers (MOP 1.34 billion) increased by 10.8% year-on-year.

Expenditure on purchases of goods and services and commissions dropped by 14.7% year-on-year to MOP6.04 billion, of which expenditure on room reservation services (MOP2.47 billion), package tours (MOP1.73 billion) and passenger transport ticketing (MOP1.46 billion) fell by 10.9%, 17.1% and 18.0% respectively. There were 218 travel agencies operating in 2019, down by 3 year-on-year.

Analyzed by size of travel agency, those with 50 or more persons engaged totaled 19, down by 1 year-on-year. Receipts of these travel agencies slid by 6.8% year-on-year to MOP 2.92 billion, which were mainly generated from rentals of coaches with drivers (MOP968 million), room reservation services (MOP661 million) and package tours (MOP607 million).

These figures were registered prior the Covid-19 outbreak, which led to a significant drop in the city’s travel agency sector.

Although no data is yet available for the sector so far this year, it is expected that receipts and expenditure for 2020 will have plunged.

Data from the first half of the year shows that about 222 local travel agencies have suspended their services due to the absence of visitors.

As the city’s main source market were unable to come due to entry and border restrictions, last month’s tourism arrivals was down 93.7% compared with the same month in 2019.