Travel council predicts up to 90% hotel occupancy in summer holiday

The hotel occupancy rate in Macau is currently between 40% and 50%, and may reach 80% to 90% during the summer holiday as the epidemic situation in Guangdong province stabilizes, according to Andy Wu, chairman of the Travel Industry Council of Macau.

Wu reported an increase in inquiries from citizens about travel packages to destinations such as Zhejiang and Shanghai.

In addition, the government of Zhangjiajie in Hunan province hosted a tourism promotion conference for the city.

Wu said that Zhangjiajie has “abundant natural tourism resources that attract Macau residents to visit,” adding that, at the conference, the two cities will launch more mutually advantageous tourism products.

Ouyang Bin, deputy mayor of Zhangjiajie City, said that as the mainland epidemic stabilizes, he hopes to restart discussions with the Macau government about opening direct flights between the two places in the future.

Meanwhile, at present, the mainland is the only quarantine-free destination for hopeful travelers in Macau.

The city’s travel agencies have recently noted a surge in demand for lesser-known mainland destinations among locals in the coming summer holiday.

Locals are now switching to some lesser-known mainland destinations like Qingdao Jiuzhaigou, and Yading in Daocheng County.

The EGL Tours (Macau) said that it received a 30 to 40% spike in inquiries after the firm launched new mainland tours to the aforementioned mainland destinations. Staff Reporter