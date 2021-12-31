Trendy fitness | ‘We shouldn’t compete on price, but rather on service and quality’

Ever since the start of pandemic, businesses in Macau and all over the world have been struggling, and especially SME’s (small and medium enterprises).

Over countless lockdowns the government’s pandemic prevention guidelines have required the closure of innumerable businesses, making profits difficult or impossible, and leaving a number of businesses with no choice but to shut down.

According to data obtained by the Times, preliminary bankruptcies during Covid-19 years, from March 2020 to October 2021, are over 1,200. But this statistic combined with the number of inoperable small and micro companies would show a much higher number, veteran economist Albano Martins said.

Martins alerted to the fact that “local culture of ‘face-saving’ prevents many to declare officially a bankruptcy, and they just halt operations, eventually indefinitely.”

However, we have found a niche market that is telling another story, and actually becoming trendy: fitness clubs that mushroomed during the pandemic.

Macao Fitness is a locally owned fitness center. It has been open for almost 11 years, and is located in the center of the peninsula business district.

The Times interviewed Norika Chio, CEO of Macao Fitness, to better understand the company’s perspective in this situation: their struggles, what inspires them to keep going, as well as the increasing competition in the industry as fitness centers become ever more popular.

As a professional who is committed to high standards, Chio makes sure to provide the best service and management, as well as the best quality classes and equipment she could for the fitness community in the city. Macao Fitness also provides services that other local gyms do not, being the only gym in Macau to provide classes from the renowned fitness company Les Mills.

Licenses for gyms come under the same category as cinemas, beauty salons, entertainment venues such as bars and nightclubs. Considering the variety and lack of correlation between the facilities under this license, the Times asked Chio whether she believes these licenses should be divided into different tiers or separated into different categories, since all businesses under this license type are required to close during the Macau SAR Government lockdowns.

To Chio, fitness centers are still high-risk locations, since they are places where large groups of people gather. She added that although closing is difficult, they understand the necessity and accept it because they want to follow the government’s guidelines. “We want to cooperate to be able to create a safe space even if it is difficult business wise. We just want everyone to be okay.”

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every business in Macau and around the world. The recurring lockdowns have “helped everyone here realize how important fitness is, and keeping themselves healthy,” commented Daniela Gomes, general manager of Macao Fitness and certified Les Mills Grit instructor. Gomes added that they are able to stay in business because of their clients’ trust in them, the length of time the business has been open and their continuing efforts to maintain standards and professional services.

Over the past two years since the start of the pandemic, countless gyms have opened in Macau. In the same way that it was a trend to open new coffee shops, it is now fashionable to open recreational gym facilities. The majority of these new gyms offer much lower membership prices than established venues, making it harder to attract new clients.

“Everyone has different desires and needs when it comes to choosing a gym,” Gomes commented on the growing fitness community in Macau, spread over a plurality of gyms.

Chio believes that everyone should try out these different gyms to assess how they match their own priorities and needs.

“Many who have experienced Macao Fitness have gone to try out other gyms. Most still prefer us, as they’ve experienced the service and quality difference,” stated Chio. Although the competition creates challenges, she is happy to see Macau experience this blooming fitness trend, as she wants to see the city become more interested in fitness and aim for a healthier lifestyle.

Macao Fitness management is not afraid of its clients trying other alternatives, but is secure in the knowledge of having a strong foundation, and enjoying the trust of their clients who continue to seek their services. “Some people need a lower price and that’s okay. With this trend and new gyms, everyone is curious to try. I always say we should not be competing on prices but rather the service. It is why we’re still standing.”

Chio first started out in her sports nutrition supplement shop, Power Nutrition Macau, with an interest and passion in nutrition and fitness. Over time, Power Nutrition Macau would try to teach clients how to use sports nutrition supplements, and educate them on the importance of fitness and exercise. This work slowly led Chio to decide to open Macao Fitness.

“At the time, Macau didn’t have a high-quality gym, and many clients suggested to me to open one; I was also very confident that I would be able to do it. I like doing business, I am quite competitive so I like that aspect of it,” Chio reflected. Jessica Silva