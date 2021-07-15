Trial of cross-border Trade Single Window starts today

The Trade Single Window (TSW), which offers a more convenient platform designed to accelerate the customs cleaarance for goods by China’s export enterprises and Macau’s import enterprises, has begun its trial today.

According to the government’s release, the TSW was co-founded by the Macau government and the municipal governments in Guangdong Province, and coordinated by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China.

The TSW is an extended service and supplements China’s (Guangdong) International Trade Single Window Cargo Declaration System and Macau’s electronic customs declaration service platform.

With a better use of data and an automatic system, the new TSW manages to avoid repeated entry of customs declaration data, and thus shorten the time for cross-

border customs declaration, the release stated.

By establishing the new system, information concerning goods exported to Macau from the mainland, after declarations are filed via China’s (Guangdong) International Trade Single Window Cargo Declaration System, will be encrypted and incorporated onto Macau’s electronic customs declaration service platform.

Macau’s importers can obtain relevant information on Mainland exported goods through the platform, and generate local import declarations.

To ensure the security of the shared data, Macau’s platform users must log in to the system with a one-time password to confirm their identity.

The TSW has been a common trend in the development of international trade. It not only helps lower trading costs, but also expedites clearance processes and facilitates customs clearance in the region.