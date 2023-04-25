Trip.com launches promotion campaign for Macau

The international

one-stop travel service provider Trip.com has announced the launch of its promotion campaign ‘See you in Macao’ which highlights the city as a destination choice for leisure and business.

Co-organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the campaign aims to show and share the multi-cultural heritage of Macau, its “stunning architecture and its world-class culinary scene.”

Trip.com users who book a stay of two consecutive nights or more at selected hotels marked with a “Macao Bonus” tag using the promo code will enjoy an SGD100 with a maximum discount of up to 50% during the promotion period from April 19 to June 30.

“We invite travelers from around the world to explore the multifaceted charm of Macau, and we are confident that the ‘See You in Macao’ campaign will provide them with a wonderful opportunity to do so,” director of MGTO Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said, adding that “Macau’s unique blend of history, culture, and entertainment offers something for every traveler.”

Meanwhile vice president of Trip.com Group Edison Chen said, “As we have seen a significant increase in search volumes and bookings among travelers across various markets in recent months, we are excited to have extended the partnership to our Trip.com platform for travelers from Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and worldwide.”

Back in December at the Trip.com’s 2022 Global Partner Summit in Macau, Chen said that although there were instabilities in the city’s Covid-policy, the key direction remains to attract more mainland tourists to Macau. Staff Reporter