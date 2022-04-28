Tropical cyclone to form this weekend

According to a blog post by the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO), citing European and American weather authorities, a tropical cyclone will form over the coming weekend above the central to southern South China Sea. Nevertheless, the intensity and trajectory of the storm system is still unclear. The system was not yet visible on the graphs prepared by the Japanese authority. Meanwhile, this weekend will also see the arrival of a northeastern monsoon in Macau. With its arrival, the weather will become slightly cooler. The local weather authority forecasts possible rainfall on the first three days of next week.

Davis Fong expects 2022 GGR to be similar to 2021

Gaming analyst Davis Fong expects that gaming revenue in 2022 will be similar to last year’s figure of MOP86.86 billion. The director of the Institute Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming at the University of Macau told the press yesterday on the sidelines of an event that, as shown by recent statistics, whenever there is an outbreak in Macau or neighboring areas, it takes two and a half to three months on average to recover. Fong also hinted that as the source of tourists and the external environment vary, the city should adapt its business strategy to expand the source of tourists.