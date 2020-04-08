TSI dismisses appeals on six expired land concessions

The Court of Second Instance (TSI) has dismissed the appeals filed with the court in a case in which the government declared the expiration of a land concession, as well as five others cases in which the executive ordered evictions from the land plots, the Office of the President of the Court of Final Appeal said in a statement.

The first case relates to the land concession of a plot located at Avenida de Kwong Tung, in Taipa, and referenced as BT12.

The land was contracted to “Companhia de Investimento Predial Hoi Sun, Limitada” for a period of 42 months, which expired on June 16, 2003. On May 15, 2015, the Chief Executive issued an order declaring the expiration of the land concession due to the non-use of the land under the conditions contractually defined and by motives that are accountable to the concessionaire.

Regarding the five cases relating to land eviction, they refer to plots located in the Nam Vam area, referenced as plot 3 from Zone A, plot 1 and plot 3 from Zone C, and plot 9 and plot 4 from Zone A.

On May 3, 2018, the concessions of the five above-mentioned plots of land were declared expired and about two months later the Secretary for Transport and Public Works issued an order ordering the voluntary vacancy of the plots within 60 days, saying that otherwise they would proceed with an eviction.

In the six cases, the concessionaires appealed the respective orders to the TSI where the panel of judges that compose the court, after analyzing the appeals, decided to dismiss all of them, upholding the government decisions.

At stake are a total of almost 17,000 square meters of land, of which the government is preparing to regain possession. RM