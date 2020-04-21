Tuesday, April 21, 2020 – edition no. 3517

* Chief hope: Hengqin could be ‘another Macau’
• Chief messages:
– Economic goals need not come at environment’s expense
– Public to be consulted on new gaming law later this year
– Macau to negotiate tourism trade with Guangdong * Mainland tourists want beach destinations if summer travel plans proceed, according to a survey conducted by Sun Yat-sen University
* 2019: Macau’s warmest year in 67 years
* Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox is calling for parts of the Nevada economy to start reopening in early May
