* Chief hope: Hengqin could be ‘another Macau’

• Chief messages:

– Economic goals need not come at environment’s expense

– Public to be consulted on new gaming law later this year

– Macau to negotiate tourism trade with Guangdong * Mainland tourists want beach destinations if summer travel plans proceed, according to a survey conducted by Sun Yat-sen University

* 2019: Macau’s warmest year in 67 years

* Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox is calling for parts of the Nevada economy to start reopening in early May

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 – edition no. 3517