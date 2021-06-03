TurboJet to close Tuen Mun-Macau ferry route

Ferry services operated by TurboJET between Tuen Mun and Macau will be terminated, the company announced in a statement.

This comes as a result of the upcoming expiry of its leasing contract with the Hong Kong authorities, taking effect from June 8.

Since January 11, the Tuen Mun Ferry Terminal has been temporarily closed, while ferry routes to and from Hong Kong and Macau have not operated since the pandemic outbreak.

The firm added that upon the resumption of services, residents in the Tuen Mun district can opt for TurboJET’s other major Macau-bound ferry routes from Hong Kong or take a connecting bus to HZMB Hong Kong Port or cross boundary coach bus to Macau operated by China Travel Tours Transportation Services Hong Kong Ltd at the Tuen Mun Station Public Transport Interchange.

Ferry services in Macau have been almost totally ceased since the Covid-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions that were imposed.

Ferry services between Macau and Hong Kong have been suspended indefinitely as of midnight February 4, 2020, limiting the available modes of travel to the neighboring city.

The shuttle bus service operating between Macau and Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge also suspended its services on April 6 last year, leaving no options for passengers wanting to travel between the two SARs.

However, the bus resumed a limited service a month after being suspended.

Previously, the government said that companies operating ferry services between Macau and Hong Kong guaranteed employment opportunities for local workers, despite having laid off nearly half of their employees.

Companies initially put part of their staff on unpaid leave, but they have already laid off almost half of their staff. These companies have dismissed workers from Macau, Hong Kong and mainland China. LV