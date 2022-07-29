Two arrested for uploading fake positive RAT results

Two people have been arrested by the Judiciary Police (PJ) on suspicion of forgery and uploading false Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results.

The PJ was notified by the Health Bureau (SSM) on July 27 of two Vietnamese male employees who uploaded the fake positive RAT results. The PJ suspects the two employees’ identity information was being used by others to upload fake positive NAT results.

After investigating, the PJ arrested a woman and her husband at a building unit in northern area of Macau.

According to the inspection, Uong, is a 22-year-old female Vietnamese catering waiter; her husband, Tran, is a 26-year-old cleaner.

Uong and two men jointly rented and lived in the same unit.

She was reportedly unhappy with noise made by the two men in their apartment.

For revenge, she obtained the personal information of the two men and uploaded false positive NAT results on their behalf.

At the same time, it was discovered that Uong had declared her own negative NAT result as her husband’s.

Uong has been charged with computer forgery, and both she and her husband have been charged with document forgery. The PJ transferred both individuals to the Public Prosecutions Office.

The PJ is calling on the public to not violate the pandemic prevention measures of the SAR, as it is a crime. Staff reporter