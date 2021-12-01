Two bodies found on shore, suicide suspected

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have reported two similar cases of dead bodies that were found floating near the Macau coastline on December 26 and 27.

The first case was reported at around 4 a.m. on December 26 (Sunday) when the body of a 27-year-old man, a resident of Macau, was found floating in waters close to the Avenida da Amizade opposite the Crowne Plaza Hotel. A passer-by spotted the body and alerted the authorities.

After she had been informed, the mother of the deceased stated that her son had been ill for many years and required long-term medication and regular follow-up visits to the hospital.

She also said that her son had left home on the morning of the previous day and had not returned.

After a preliminary examination, PJ investigators said there were no obvious marks or evidence to indicate the possibility of crime, and classified the case as a body discovery with the cause of death to be determined through a forensic medical examination.

In a separate case reported on the morning of December 27, another body was found floating in waters near Macau Tower.

It was Macau Tower staff who first spotted the corpse and notified the police.

After a preliminary examination of the body, it was confirmed that the deceased was an adult male and he presented minor scratches on the upper eyebrows of his left eye. No other suspicious or crime-related injuries were found on the body.

However, a search of the body found the deceased man’s Macau resident identity card.

Checking his identity, the PJ also discovered that the deceased’s family had reported his disappearance a few hours before the discovery of the body. He was said to live in the Northern District.

Investigators also spoke to the daughter of the deceased who told the police that she had communicated [to authorities] her father’s disappearance. She had found him missing from the house that morning, and had discovered a suspicious mobile phone message suggesting that he was planning suicide. The deceased was a 67-year-old local resident.

The case has been classified the “discovery of a body,” with the cause of death to be determined through a forensic medical examination.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be aware of their psychological and emotional state, as well as those of their relatives and friends. Residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126).