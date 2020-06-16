Two cases of drowning in Macau waters, one fatal

TWO cases of people drowning were reported by police authorities over the weekend. Although the cases seem to be unrelated, they happened on two consecutive days, only a few hours apart.

In the first case, a 63-year-old male mainland resident who was the captain of a ship was found dead after having fallen in the waters of Inner Harbor.

According to the report from the Judiciary Police (PJ), the captain and five other crewmembers docked at the Inner Harbor around 4 a.m. on Friday (June 12) to unload cargo. Around 8:30 a.m,, one of the crew members claims to have heard a loud noise that sounded like a heavy object landing in the water. He soon discovered that the captain was missing and called the police.

With the help of a team of divers from the Customs Service (SA), the body of the captain was retrieved from the water within 20 minutes, however no vital signs were detected, and the captain was sent to the hospital.

After a preliminary examination of the body, the PJ said that no suspicious wounds were found which could indicate signs of a fight or struggle.

For the time being, the police have classified the incident as a case of corpse discovery while waiting for the coroner’s report and forensic examination to reveal the cause of death.

In the second case, which occurred on Saturday afternoon (June 13), a 23-year-old woman from Macau reportedly fell from the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge into the water. She was rescued in a joint operation between the SA and the Fire Services Bureau (CB).

According to information provided by the Public Security Police Force (PSP), the woman was found alive and conscious and she was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Eyewitness reports say they saw the event unfolding and recorded it on camera, cited by Chinese-language media Macao Daily News.

Investigations into the incident to clarify its causes are ongoing while the woman is recovering in the hospital.

Man found dead in Coloane

In an unrelated case, a 32-year-old local male was found dead inside a vehicle parked outside the A-Ma Cultural Village Temple, located at Coloane’s Hilltop.

According to the report by the CB, which attended the call for help at 1:41 p.m., the man was found dead inside a private car along with burned charcoal inside the vehicle.

According to PJ’s preliminary report, a passerby spotted the body inside the car, which still had its engine on, and called the emergency services.

The PJ investigators found the lifeless body in the driver’s seat.

Further inspection revealed an iron basin filled with burnt charcoal in the front passenger seat of the car.

PJ called the firefighters as soon as they arrived, as all the doors were locked. The passenger-side window was broken open, but the man was already deceased.

After investigation, the PJ officers found two packs of charcoal in the back seat of the car, one of which was opened.

An inspection of the body did not reveal any scars or signs of a fight, nor a suicide note.

For the time being, the police have classified the incident as a case of corpse discovery while waiting for the coroner’s report following a forensic investigation.