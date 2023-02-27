Two CEs meet after assumption of offices, focus on GBA development

The Chiefs Executive (CEs) from China’s two Special Administrative Regions (SARs) have finally met, after assuming their offices in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

On Saturday, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng led a government delegation to Hong Kong and met Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and several senior officials. Covid-19 emerged soon after Ho’s inauguration as the head of the government, while Lee was inaugurated during the Covid-19 pandemic. The period saw the suspension of quarantine-free border crossings between the two SARs.

Lee received his Macau counterpart at the Hong Kong Government House. He said since the full resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and Macau on Feb. 6, travel between the two had vigorously resumed, demonstrating the close ties and connection between Hong Kong and Macau.

Ho said Hong Kong and Macau had close relations and that Hong Kong had given Macau great support in various fields. To promote reciprocal cooperation in industrial and economic development, the two SARs should strengthen cooperation and coordinated development in the fields of scientific and technological innovation, finance, traditional Chinese medicine, tourism and culture and sports events, Ho added.

He further said that as Hong Kong and Macau were parts of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), the two SARs should further strengthen cooperation and increase their contributions to the high-quality development of the GBA, and the process of integration into overall national development.

Lee and Ho discussed the Steering Group on Integration into National Development. The group is chaired by Lee, which also has three secretaries of departments as deputies, bringing the leadership to “1+3”. The strengthened top-level co-ordination and leadership will enable Hong Kong to integrate more proactively into the overall development of the country.

Both CEs agreed that Hong Kong and Macau, as semi-autonomous regions, should adhere to the “one-country” principle while taking advantage of the “two-systems” model. Within such an advantageous framework, Hong Kong and Macau are crucial bridges for linking the mainland to the wider world, being simultaneously closely-integrated with the mainland, while remaining highly-connected to the rest of the world.

Regarding legislation on national security matters, the two heads of government noted that although the legal traditions of the two SARs were different, there were still many common aspects. They agreed that two SARs should strengthen exchange and communication about their legal frameworks, and their enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security.

The Hong Kong CE also said he looks forward to visiting Macau this week.

Ho and the delegation also visited the Hong Kong Science Park and the Centre for Chinese Herbal Medicine Drug Development. The latter is established under the InnoHK initiative in cooperation with the University of Macau.

The Macau delegation included Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Hoi Lai Fong. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government saw the participation of Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, SC; Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung; Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai; and Director Carol Yip of the Chief Executive’s Office, in the meeting.