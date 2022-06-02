Two children injured in domestic assault cases

Two children have been put under medical care after allegedly facing domestic assault in two separate settings, the Judiciary Police announced yesterday.

Despite similarities in the assaults, different charges have been brought against the two suspects, the respective biological fathers of the children.

In the first case, the suspect, Hung, who reportedly works as a casino croupier and is 34 years old, has been accused of committing an act of domestic violence against his biological son.

As per announcement by the police, Hung instigated a marital separation with his wife last November. Their five-year-old son has since been under the care of the father. They lived together in the Patane District and the mother would pay regular visits to the residence.

Late night on May 25, after visiting her son and leaving the residence, the mother received a video from the father, depicting him slapping his son twice on the face.

The police said that it was suspected the father consumed alcohol after the mother left and believed that the mother had not been caring for their son. It was also suspected that the father was not happy about the son’s complaints at the time.

Returning to the apartment and checking her son’s wounds, the mother decided to report the assault to the police. With medical examiners finding the wounds matching the described acts of physical violence, the police commenced an investigation before pressing charges against the suspect.

In the other case, Kong, a 36-year-old male local commodity deliverer, was accused of committing physical assault. The same charge was brought against him.

Also on May 25, the public Conde de São Januário Hospital reported that a seven-year-old child had sustained an injury to the Judiciary Police.

During investigations, the police were told that Kong had divorced his former wife several years before this incident. Kong had since lived with his son in an apartment. Since last September, Kong had been responsible for fetching his son from school to home.

After school, the son either had classes with a tutor or the father would check his homework. In the latter scenario, when the father felt dissatisfied with the son’s performance at school – either low academic grades or reports of undesirable conduct – the father would physically punish his son.

The punishments would include acts such as beating with coat hangers, slapping in the face and holding a water basin on top of the child’s head.

The assault was discovered by the mother on May 24, when she helped the son to wash after school. Upon seeing the wounds, she was told about the violence by her son. The next day, after speaking with the school’s management, the mother decided to contact the police.

With medical examiners finding the wounds consistent with the definition of physical violence, the police commenced an investigation before bringing a charge against the suspect.

When questioned by the press about the different charges brought, a Judiciary Police spokesperson explained it was the result of thorough consideration by the Investigation Division of the police department.

Blackmail with

nude videos

A local student has reported that he was blackmailed by a self-reported Filipino woman with his nude videos for MOP30,000.

The 22-year-old student told the Judiciary Police that at 1 a.m. on May 26, he was taped by the woman on a popular social media platform. Later, the woman requested they engage in a nude chat, to which the boy agreed. They chatted for about five minutes.

After the chat, the boy got a video of his naked body from the woman, alongside a price tag of MOP30,000. Feeling that he was being blackmailed, he reported the case to the police without paying any money.

Meanwhile the Public Security Police Force disclosed that a Filipino domestic helper has been caught appropriating lost property.

The 48-year-old woman allegedly kept a cellphone that she picked up on May 27 on a bus ride from Macau to Taipa. The phone was reportedly lost by the complainant the same day.

From bus surveillance camera footages, the police identified the suspect and tracked her down with public surveillance camera footage.

She was arrested in her employer’s place on Rua do Seng Tou in Taipa, while the phone was retrieved in her residence on Rua de Tomás Vieira in Macau.