Two corpses discovered, one suspected suicide

At around 2 p.m. yesterday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported that while doing a regular coast patrol around 11 a.m., the Customs Service (SA) found the body of a woman floating close to shore near the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge.

The body was taken to the Outer Harbour Terminal and the SA called the PJ to take charge of the case.

PJ investigators found that the body was of a woman about 1.65 meters tall, aged 30 to 40 years, and had no documents that could help identify the deceased.

A preliminary inspection of the body also did not find any obvious injuries or marks to indicate any violent crime.

Following normal procedure, the case has been temporarily classified as a case of a discovery of a dead body with the cause of death to be determined by a forensic examination.

Meanwhile the PJ was notified in the early hours of yesterday of the discovery of another body. This time the report came from the Fire Services (CB) who were called to attend a case of alleged suicide.

On the evening of September 7, a 36-year-old woman, a resident from Hong Kong, was found dead by hanging in a room of an apartment located in a high-rise building on Coloane island where she lived with her boyfriend.

Testimony collected by PJ investigators noted that she had left for work around 7:30 a.m. as usual, but that in the early afternoon she stopped replying to contacts and messages.

Later, relatives and friends came to look for her at the apartment, discovered the body, and called the emergency services for help.

After a preliminary investigation, the PJ said that no suspicious wounds were found on the body, and a suicide note was found at the scene and collected as evidence.

The cause of death is yet to be determined through a forensic examination.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state as well as that of their relatives and friends. If in need, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126).