Two directly-elected lawmakers may find future in functional constituencies

Lawmakers Ho Ion Sang and Angela Leong On Kei may change lanes from the direct election constituency to indirect election, also known as the functional constituency, in this upcoming parliamentary election.

The speculation was reported by the Chinese media organization All About Macau.

According to the “consolidated information from the pro-establishment camp,” the 12 seats in the functional constituency, “representing” five sectors, have been decided.

The indirectly elected seats in the parliament have, for a long period of time, been held by the pro-establishment camp. Usually in this constituency, when a candidate is decided, the result is confirmed.

Of the 12 lawmakers in this constituency, 10 will remain unchanged. The changes will be in the social service and education sector, as well as the culture and sports sector.

The media organization reports that Ho will replace incumbent Chan Hong, vice rector of Hou Kong Middle School, to run for the social service and education sector.

Meanwhile, Leong will replace incumbent Victor Cheung Lup Kwan to run for the other sector. Cheung holds the title of the eldest lawmaker in the current Legislative Assembly. He is 83 years old.

The decision to substitute Cheung with Leong was made by “competent entities,” according to the news report.

The culture and sport sector has two lawmakers. The other incumbent is Chan Chak Mo. He will remain in the parliament.

It is unclear, according to the press, if Chan will become a designated lawmaker. Besides the two elected constituencies, the local parliament has another constituency, in which the Chief Executive has seven votes to pick his preferred lawmakers.

The news organizer also reported hints by some pro-establishment personages. They criticize Ho for squeezing in because he is lacking confidence in winning a seat this time. AL