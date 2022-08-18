Two Hong Kongers arrested in drug trafficking case

While working with mainland police, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has detected a drug trafficking case, involving two Hong Kong residents who were arrested after more than 3,700 illegal psychotropic drugs were seized.

The two suspects involved are Hoi, a 54-year-old unemployed Hong Kong man and Chui, a 53-year-old Hong Kong man, who has claimed he is a construction worker.

The two suspects were living in the mainland, the PJ said in a press conference yesterday.

According to the investigation, the authority in Zhuhai informed the PJ that its police had found two suspicious packages transiting via Central America and the mainland to Macau, and that a large number of psychotropic substances had been found in the packages.

The two packages were received by the suspect, Hoi.

After receiving notification from the authority in Zhuhai, the PJ contacted the Macau Customs Service and mainland police and jointly arrested the two men.

The PJ reported that the two packages were transferred from the mainland to Macau on June 18 and transported to the collection store, where PJ officers waited for the suspect to collect the packages.

The PJ found the receiver of the package, Hoi, had received another package that he did not pick up.

The PJ therefore monitored the three packages.

Due to the pandemic, there was a delay transferring the three packages to Macau.

On August 16 the suspect, Hoi, went to a collection store in Fai Chi Kei to collect the three packages and met another suspect, Chui.

The PJ intercepted the two suspects immediately when they met, and found the three packages in their possession.

The first two packages contained 2,217 pills of various colors. The third package contained 1,516 pills wrapped in tin foil, and these drugs were hidden in a package of masks and chocolates.

3,733 drugs need to be assessed by the PJ.

During the investigation, Hoi admitted he was entrusted by others to take charge of the collection work in Macau. He claimed that he could receive RMB200 to 300 as payment for each transaction. He admitted that he knew transfer of the drugs is prohibited.

The second suspect, Chui, did not admit to committing the crime.

The PJ said that the two men were transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office under the offence of illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Staff Reporter