Two local universities included in latest university rankings

The Macau University of Science and Technology and the University of Macau ranked 38 and 42 respectively in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2020.

The 2020 ranking list includes 414 universities across 66 territories. Mainland China had six universities on the list, while Hong Kong had four.

MUST accumulated 53.4 points out of 100, while UM accumulated 52.2. In terms of citations and research, MUST scored 83 and 32.1 points respectively, while UM received 61.9 and 45.1 points. MUST received 35.2 points for teaching, while UM scored 39 points.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ranked first in the Young University Rankings 2020, while the City University of Hong Kong ranked 7th.

The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2020 are based on the same 13 performance indicators as the World University Rankings. The weightings have been adjusted to give less weight to reputation so as to reflect more favorably on young universities. LV