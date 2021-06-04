Two minors hit by bus on zebra crossing

Two students were hit by a bus while on a zebra crossing in Rua Oito do Bairro Iao Hon on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.

The two boys are brothers aged eight and six.

In a video circulating on social media, it could be seen that one of the boys was caught under the bus. The older brother was said to have sustained injuries to his waist and cervical spine and a contusion on his left elbow.

The other student, meanwhile, sustained injuries to his right foot and contusions on both knees.

In a statement issued by public bus operator TCM, the firm conveyed its apologies to the two boys, the family and the general public.

It stressed that it attaches great importance to the traffic accident and had arranged an emergency team for a follow up on the matter.

In the same statement, the company explained that the driver stopped at the zebra crossing for pedestrians to cross before driving across.

However, when he started to drive at a speed of eight kilometers per hour, the two boys were walking on the left side of the zebra crossing and were hit. LV