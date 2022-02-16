Two more imported asymptomatic cases recorded

Two Macau residents who arrived from the U.S. via Singapore on Monday have tested positive for Covid-19.

They were classified as imported cases of asymptomatic infection.

The first resident, age 57, had received three doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine in the U.S. in March, April and November 2021 respectively

On February 9, 10, and 11, the resident performed three nucleic acid tests in San Francisco, all of which came back negative.

On February 12, 2022, the passenger took flight SQ33 from the U.S. to Singapore (sitting in seat 36E), and on Monday traveled on flight TR904 from Singapore to Macau (seat 27C).

The second case, a 25-year-old resident, had also been given three doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine in the U.S. in May and June 2021 and January 2022 respectively. On February 7, 9 and 11 she undertook three nucleic acid tests in Los Angeles, which were all negative. On 12 February 2022, he took flight SQ37 from the U.S. to Singapore (seat 51A), and on Monday traveled on flight TR904 from Singapore to Macau (seat 8A). Both residents are in the Public Health Clinical Center in Coloane for isolation and have stated that they had not previously contracted Covid-19. LV