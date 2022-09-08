Two new services added to ‘Macao One Account’

For improved amenity to residents, the “Macao One Account” has had two new services added to it, the government said at a press conference this week.

The press conference was fronted by the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), with other representatives from the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) and Macao Foundation (FM) attending.

The two new services — event applications and facilities bookings – were added to the mobile app “Macao One Account.”

The government hopes to make services more accessible as there will be no need to re-enter personal information. Residents may finish a simplified application process and make bookings for facilities and apply for events. Meanwhile, residents will be able to check the latest news published by the government, apply and take records of applications, and make payments online.

“In the first stage, IAM and SAFP will jointly launch a total of 19 facilities and activity centers in the app,” said Ng Wai Han, subdirector of the SAFP.

Of the 19 facilities and activity centers included in the facilities booking service, five are administered by the IAM, namely S. Lourenço, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Fai Chi Kei, Seac Pai Van and Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde Activity Centre. The facilities include badminton courts, table-tennis tables, art rooms, dance practice rooms and computer rooms.

Details such as name, pictures, size, capacity, and charges for use of the facilities will be presented in the app.

A variety of activities held by DSEDJ, IAM, and FM are open for application using the app from yesterday such as community short courses, workshops and lectures. Special activities for teaching staff and other professionals are not included. Over 120 different activities with slots to accommodate 2,500 people are available via “Macao One Account” for activities during September and October.

Once a resident makes a booking or has their application for an activity accepted, they can check their online “My to-do list” as a reminder of activities booked. The service will also send a message as a reminder.

According to DSEDJ, the authorities have made available more than 40 activities via the “Macao One Account” with over 880 slots ready for residents to register online.

“It is believed that this service could [enable] more residents to participate in future activities. We will also continue to promote this service,” said committee of the IAM.

Furthermore, as IAM facilities are included in the booking service, from Monday, “Friends of IAM” membership card has been added to the “Macao One Account.”

As of the end of July, the “Friends of IAM” had over 40,000 members. The application process is done by filling out simple personal information. A membership card is then shown when participating in the activities and using IAM’s facilities.

To improve ease of access, in addition to online applications, the original application method and telephone booking service (Tel: 28337676) will be maintained, so members of the activity center can retain access to their discounts.

According to the IAM, the authorities are holding 260 different summer activities, and more than 16,500 people have applied.

In the next phase, the government will launch more services run by the Sports Bureau and the Cultural Affairs Bureau. Staff Reporter