Two officials to be sworn-in today for renamed bureaus

The two newly-renamed bureaus will kick off operation today, with two officials’ swearings-in taking place today. Lai Weng Leong, currently a deputy director of the Lands, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT), will now be the Lands and Urban Construction Bureau’s (DSSCU) director. For the former Infrastructure Development Office (GDI), director Lam Wai Hou will lead the renamed Public Works Bureau (DSOP).

Estoril pool to open today

Estoril swimming pool will be open to the public across three sessions from today until November 30. The sessions will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The pool will be temporarily closed for routine pool cleaning during the first period every Wednesday, the Sports Bureau announced in a statement.

Students, staff from Nanping can resume face-to-face classes

Students and teaching staff of local tertiary and non-tertiary education institutions who live in controlled and prevention areas of Zhuhai Nanping can resume face-to-face classes from today if their nucleic acid results are negative. The education bureau urges cross-border teachers and students to only commute between their schools and homes during school days.

FSS reminds employers to pay contributions

The Social Security Fund (FSS) reminds employers required to pay their obligatory system contributions for their local long-term employees for the first quarter of 2022 this month. If a non-resident worker is hired, the employer is required to pay the employment fee as well. In addition, arbitrary system beneficiaries may also pay their contributions in April.