Two prominent road accidents in 12 hours, six injured

Yesterday morning, at 8:22 a.m. a taxi crashed into a median strip in Taipa while transporting a passenger. She suffered mild injuries and was already discharged from the hospital, the police told the Times.

The crash was first revealed by a video posted on social media.

It showed the taxi traveling at speed along the right lane of Estrada Almirante Marques Esparteiro from the Altira Hotel in the direction of the Sai Van Bridge. It remained on the right lane until the turn to the Nobre de Cavalho Bridge.

At the turn-off, it did not make a right turn as required or indicated by the traffic road signal.

The vehicle in the middle lane tried to make a right turn, which is legally permitted at the location. However, as the taxi did not make the right turn as required, it crashed into the road separator.

From a picture sent to the Times, the front airbags in the taxi were triggered.

About 9 p.m. Monday, a public bus also crashed against the curbs on the right side of the flyover off from the porte-cochere of the Sands Macao Hotel, injuring five people. The right side of the front of the bus was damaged.