Two Sessions Parliament head proposes national law to better codify Hengqin collaborations

Kou Hoi In, a Macau representative in the National Congress, proposed to the Standing Committee on the legislation of Hengqin Law to more clearly codify the area’s development.

Kou is also the president of the local Legislative Assembly.

Citing the provision on dedicated legislation in the master plan on the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone, Kou explained that the proposed legislation is crucial as it will build the foundation for the management of the zone.

A law is also needed to provide legality for the use of public power in the zone, as it is co-administered by Macau and Guangdong.

Although provincial legislation is possible, national legislation is better because it can address the condition of the’ One country, two systems’ principle, Kou pointed out.

Meanwhile, Macau civil servants working in the zone will need a national law to provide them with “legality and effectiveness.” He hinted that this problem cannot be solely resolved by provincial legislation.

He also pointed out several other problems without the law. For example, law conversion and judicial cooperation in the zone are out of the authority of the Executive branch. Executive Regulations will not be able to solve certain problems, which he did not explain.

National legislation to solving these problems is feasible, he said, citing the fact that the Standing Committee passed the Hainan Free Trade Port Law. The same tactic can be used to eliminate a lack of clarity in relation to the zone. AL