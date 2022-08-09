Two suicide cases involving elderly people reported in less than 24 hours

Two suicide cases were reported in less than 24 hours involving senior citizens, as concerns grow about an alarming rise in suicide cases among the elderly.

Yesterday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported in a brief statement that authorities were notified of a woman who was suspected to have fallen to her death from a multi-story apartment block.

The report came as a residential staff member was patrolling the parking lot of the apartment building.

The deceased lived with her family.

No suicide note was found.

The other case involves a 91-year-old male who hanged himself in his residence.

The family discovered the deceased upon entering his room.

“The suicide note of the deceased was found in the residence, and the deceased was ill before his death,” the PJ stated.

These two cases add to the recent suicide toll among senior citizens over the past month, with at least three old-

aged residents aged 74, 75 and 87 years being found in apparent suicide.

There has been a total of 53 cases of suicide since January, a figure which approaches the 60 cases of suicide recorded over the whole of 2021.

Health authorities advise members of the public who have mental health problems due to the long period of Covid-19 prevention measures to seek help.

“There are many pressure factors including unemployment, quarantine and conflicts with family due to needing to stay at home for a long period, which may cause mental health problems,”Dr. Lei Wai Seng, from the Conde de São Januario Hospital, previously said.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state as well as those of their relatives and friends. If in need, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126). Staff reporter