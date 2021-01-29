Two TNRs fall during work

Yesterday morning, two non-resident workers (TNRs) working at different locations were injured after falling. Both did not sustain fatal wounds and are now hospitalized.

Both incidents took place at about 9:30 a.m. yesterday. In one of the cases, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) received a report about a workplace accident, in which a security guard was reported to be injured during a vocational operation.

The injured man is 29 years old, from mainland China and works as a security guard at a Taipa residential building. He was conducting a check on the rooftop water tower when he fell from 5 meters. He suffered abrasions to the left side of his body.

In the other case, a 46-year-old male worker from the mainland, fell from a height of 8 to 10 meters within an hour as the first case and fractured his left hand and chin. He was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The accident occurred at a construction site next to Macau International Airport.

After previous workplace accidents, the Labour Affairs Bureau has reminded employers and employees to comply with workplace safety and health guidelines issued by the government body. AL