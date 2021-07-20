Typhoon Cempeka | Possibility of T8 low, gov’t calls on industries to take precautions

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) announced that the possibility of issuing a higher typhoon signal is low before dawn today, following its earlier announcement that there is a “medium to relatively high” likelihood of Typhoon Signal No. 8 being issued between midnight and morning today.

The SMG issued a Typhoon Signal No.3 at 2:30 p.m. yesterday.

As of 11 p.m. last night, T3 was still in effect. SMG warned that the local winds will strengthen, noting that “Cempaka” is located about 150 km southwest of Macau and was moving toward the western coast of Guangdong province.

Yesterday, the Marine and Water Bureau (DSMA) has urged the maritime industry, and the inner harbor terminals to pay attention to changes in sea conditions and water levels, while ensuring the safety of their vessels, as well as ensuring that the mooring ropes are strong and stable.

Also, the Economic Bureau issued a reminder that companies, especially those located in low-lying areas, should make preparations and take precautions against flooding and typhoon to avoid loss of goods and equipment.

“For stores that have installed flood barriers, they should check whether the barrier boards and their accessories are complete. They should also be familiar with the assembly and disassembly of those boards, and check whether the water pumps and flood-control platforms are in good working order,” the bureau reminded.

Recently, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau announced that the construction works building a coastal flood prevention barrier in Fai Chi Kei and Ilha Verde are concluding, with the areas to be fully reopened to the public shortly.

The works include increasing the height of some walls located along the coastline between the two zones, building a “rotary jet grouting pile water-resisting curtain” and installing floodgates.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, the weather bureau said that unless “Cempaka” intensifies significantly or adopts a track closer to Hong Kong, the chance of gales over the territory generally is not high. The chance of issuing the No. 8 Gale or Storm Signal overnight is not high. The Strong Wind Signal, No. 3 remained in force for some time overnight.

“The track and intensity changes of Cempaka remain uncertain. […] The rain bands of Cempaka will bring occasional heavy showers and squalls to the territory tonight and tomorrow,” the statement read. LV