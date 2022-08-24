Typhoon Ma-on edges closer, bringing ‘strong winds’

Tropical cyclone signal No. 8 will be hoisted at 10:30 p.m. as Typhoon Ma-On edges closer.

Several cities in southern China, including Macau and Hong Kong, have raised their cyclone warning signals as the regions prepare for Tropical Storm Ma-on.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall along the coast of Guangdong province tomorrow. The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) is expecting strong winds – though it gave assurances that the typhoon would not be as strong as Hato and Mangkhut, which struck several years ago.

In a special press conference this morning, SMG director Leong Weng Kun said that “The moving speed of the storm is faster, and the path will also change.”

A tropical cyclone signal No.3 and a yellow storm surge warning were issued at 2 p.m and 5 p.m.

Leong explained that although the current weather in the city appears sunny and clear, “the storm remains unpredictable.”

The representative of the weather forecast department said that, according to the bureau, the peak of astronomical tide for the storm will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. today, and it forecasts flooding of between 0.5 and 1 meter of water in low-lying and coastal areas.

Meanwhile, SMG subdirector Tang Iu Man said that the intensity of the storm is weaker than the two previous typhoons so far.

According to a statement, the Severe Tropical Storm Ma-on is expected to “further intensify and approach the western coast of Guangdong quickly, and will be closest to Macau from tonight to tomorrow morning.”

“Currently, the central wind power of the storm has not reached the level of typhoon, and there is still a certain gap compared with the two [other] typhoons [of recent years] (Typhoon Hato and Mangkhut),” said Tang.

“However, the water immersion may be the same as for Typhoon Hagupit (in 2020), [in that] while the wind power of the storm may continue to strengthen, along with the impact of astronomical tide, it may reach the level of orange storm surge warning.” Tang added.

Under the influence of its outer rain band, the local weather will become unsettled between tonight and tomorrow. Winds will intensify, reaching a force of level seven tonight with strong gusts and frequent thundery showers.

The storm will rapidly approach the western coast of Guangdong, close to Macau from tonight to early morning today. It will pass 100 to 200 kilometers southwest of Macau and may intensify near shore and pose a considerable threat to Macau, according to the SMG.

The authority earnestly calls on residents to take precautions against the storm and make thorough preparations against wind and flooding.