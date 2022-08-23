Typhoon Ma-on SMG may hoist T1 tonight

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) expects tropical storm Ma-on, which is over the ocean east of Luzon, to enter within 800 km of Macau tonight. A tropical cyclone signal will be issued then. Ma-on is expected to gradually intensify in the following few days, the bureau warned. It will approach the coast of Guangdong between tonight and tomorrow and is expected to pose “considerable threat to the Pearl River Delta.”

Local wind will strengthen with heavy squally showers and thunderstorm. However, its forecast path and intensity, particularly its landfall location, are still uncertain. The impact of storm surge is still being assessed, according to SMG.

The SMG is monitoring the development of the tropical storm, and has requested residents to be alert to the latest weather updates from the bureau.

The National Meteorological Center, meanwhile said the tropical storm is expected to enter the northeastern part of the South China Sea in the early morning of today, and make landfall on the coast of the neighboring province tomorrow.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the tropical storm will move westerly and closer to Hong Kong tomorrow, to within 100 kilometers.

Also, the Hong Kong Observatory expects that the tropical cyclone level tomorrow would be upgraded from “tropical storm” to “severe tropical storm.”Staff Reporter