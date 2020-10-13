Typhoon Signal No. 3 to be hoisted only ‘in the evening’

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) will only hoist Typhoon Signal No. 3 “in the evening,” after having hoisted Tropical Signal No.8 since 7:30 a.m. today.

Although Typhoon Nangka is at a distance of about 400 kilometers from Macau, under the accompanied effect of the typhoon and the northeast monsoon, the winds in the city are expected to remain, with wind speed on the bridges, open areas, and high ground reaching the threshold of Typhoon Signal No.8 occasionally.

It is expected that the outer circulation rainbands of Nangka will further affect Macau in the afternoon.

The public are advised to take measures against the wind and stay in safe places, and pay close attention to the latest weather news of SMG.

Due to Typhoon Nangka, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) was informed that the operation of three locations of slot machines of Mocha Kuong Fat, Mocha Macau Tower and Mocha Porto Interior will be temporarily suspended.

As of 12 p.m., the Civil Protection Operation Center (COPC) registered five incident reports related to shattered glass windows, falling concrete, damages on canopies and shattered glass windows.

As of 12 p.m., a total of 14 people have been using the Social Affairs Bureau’s refuge centers. Two have already left the centers, while 12 of them remained inside. Of those 12, seven are Macau residents, while five are from Hong Kong.

Currently, public bus services are suspended. According to a report by TDM, some people are waiting for taxis at the Border Gate taxi stands. Some of the tourists said that they didn’t know Macau would suspend bus services during typhoons. Other visitors expect to change their travel plans during their stay in Macau. Some of the interviewed mainland workers think that Nangka is more calm than previous typhoons.

Julie Zhu

The Macau Daily Times will not publish tomorrow (Wednesday) its print edition due to restrictions imposed by the hoisting of typhoon signal 8 today (Tuesday) and its implications for printing and distribution operations.

However, MDT will keep you posted on Typhoon Nangka and other relevant news online on this website and on our Facebook page.

Our apologies to our readers and advertisers for the inconvenience. Be safe.