U-turn convenience encouraging helpers to change job: agency association

Some migrant domestic helpers are using the mainland-Macau U-turn convenience to change jobs, Ao Ieong Kuong Kao, president of the Macau Overseas Worker Employment Agency Association, disclosed.

He added that, with this convenience policy, some domestic helpers are even requesting to be dismissed by their employers so that they can find a better job.

Ao Ieong described the job market as messy, despite the fact that the policy has helped ease the city’s demand for non-resident domestic helpers.

There is a policy being enacted by mainland China that non-resident workers in Macau can apply for a Chinese visa after receiving two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. After their visas are approved, they will be allowed to cross the border to mainland China and return to Macau.

Currently, foreigners are permitted to enter Macau only under very restricted circumstances.

At the same time, a new law was passed in the parliament and since been enacted, prohibiting non-locals from seeking jobs in Macau. They must be physically outside the city when they participate in the job-seeking process, such as job interviews.

When they come to Macau for vocational purposes, they must present a relevant endorsement to the immigration department when they apply for a work permit.

Those entering Macau on a tourism visa will not hold the said endorsement.

Stressing the advantages of the visa policy, Ao Ieong disclosed that in reality, the market has become unpredictable. He said that many helpers would receive their vaccinations and prepare for the visa, so that when their employment contract ends, they can leave their current job immediately and look for other opportunities.

Those with a longer contract validity period may, Ao Ieong said, take advantage of this policy and ask for a raise. If their request is denied, they will conduct themselves in a manner that invites dismissal.

Nedie Taberdo, president of the Green Philippines Migrant Workers Union in Macau, confirmed that there are several domestic helpers who are getting rid of their current employers.

“[They are mostly] getting rid of their current jobs due to exploitation, such as being underpaid, overworking, no health insurance and a lot more,” Taberdo told the Times.

She mentioned that seeking for domestic jobs is easier as those who went back home for vacation are not allowed to come back due to border restrictions. However, there are difficulties in getting legally hired due to “the long process.”

Meanwhile, Ao Ieong disclosed that some of them may not go via the legal route, but rather are likely to apply for an extension of their residential permit and work illegally.

He explained that the reason behind the demand is because of the shortages seen in certain job areas, many of which are non-professional, such as cleaning and security. These jobs are not popular among local residents and are also not attractive to mainland workers.

Compared with the average salary of MOP4,000 per month for domestic helpers, workers in these aforementioned areas can earn as much as MOP9,000 per month.

To prevent this situation from occurring, Ao Ieong suggests the addition of a cool-down period to employment contracts, which will prevent outgoing non-resident workers from obtaining immediate employment.

In addition, Ao Ieong suggested that the visa policy be updated to require visa applicants to receive both vaccination shots and provide an employment notice for a new job at the time of applying for the visa.