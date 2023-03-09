U U Sang assumes IPIM presidency

The new president of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), U U Sang, took office yesterday with the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, presiding at the inauguration ceremony. At the ceremony, Lei said that over the years, U has held various positions in the areas of economic studies, attracting investment and business and guiding IPIM’s representation offices in mainland China, having also monitored industrial development and regional cooperation projects.

Housing price slight decrease

The overall residential property price index for November 2022 – January 2023 decreased 0.8% over the previous period (October – December 2022) to 245.2. The index for the Macau Peninsula (243.9) dropped 1.3% while that for Taipa and Coloane (250.4) rose 1.1%, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows. Analyzed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings of 5 years old or less and for those over 20 years old fell 2.0% and 0.7% respectively, whereas the index for those between six and 10 years old grew 0.8%.

Book exchange activity kicks off

In conjunction with the “City of Reading Series of Activities – Macao Library Week 2023”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) launched the book collection for the book exchange activity until April 9. On April 22 and 23, residents can exchange books of equivalent value at the venue of the event, the Macao Cultural Centre and the Seac Pai Van Library. Staff will categorize the books according to their original price. The scoring method is one point for every MOP10. The maximum score for each book or set is 100 points, and books without a price indication will be valued at MOP10.