UA Cinemas in HK went under amid Covid-19

The UA Cinema, a cinema chain in Hong Kong, announced yesterday that the group has ceased operations with immediate effect due to the devastating impacts brought about by the pandemic.

Owing to the measures imposed by the HKSAR government to combat Covid-19, UA Cinema, as well as other theaters, had been forced to suspend their operations for over 190 days in 2020.

The forced closure has been one of the last straws for the UA Cinema.

In a memo released on the group’s official website, the group ascribed its going-

under to “unavoidable and devastating pressure faced by our operations since the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

However, the group’s subsidiary business in Macau, UA Galaxy Cinemas, will maintain operations as usual, according to TDM.

The 36-year-old UA Cinema was established by late American businessman Ira Kaye in Hong Kong in 1985.

The group had six theatres across Hong Kong, which were located in Causeway Bay, Mong Kok, Tsing Yi, Tung Chung, and Kowloon Bay.

In February, the group ceased the renewal of the lease on its premise in K11 Musea shopping center in Tsim Sha Tsui.

UA Cinemas had commenced winding-up proceedings with the Hong Kong court, according to its statement.