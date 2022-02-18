UM appoints new vice-rector

The University of Macau (UM) has appointed Mok Kai Meng as vice rector (student affairs), the university announced in a statement. An expert in civil engineering, Mok has held various positions at UM, including as the Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST), inaugural Dean of Honours College (HC), and Master of Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College (HFPJC) since 1997. The new vice rector received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1986 from the University of Washington, where he also obtained his master’s degree in 1988 and doctorate in 1992. He joined UM in 1993.

Macau’s int’l assets rise to MOP2.3b

According to the statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the proportion of international investment by the local banking sector rose in the fourth quarter of 2021.

By the close of 2021, total international assets had increased by 7.1% from the previous quarter to MOP2,311.4 billion. Within this total, external assets rose by 7.6% from the third quarter to MOP1,764.5 billion, while local assets in foreign currencies also increased by 5.4% to MOP546.9 billion. The international share of total banking assets increased to 86.3% from 85.9% at the end of September 2021, while the share of international liabilities in total banking liabilities rose to 83.9% from 83.8%.