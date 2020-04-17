UM develops new technology to enhance cancer precision medicine

A research team at the University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Health Sciences has made a breakthrough in optical molecular imaging and precision medicine for cancer treatment, according to a statement issued yesterday by the university. The team has developed an efficient strategy to assist with imaging-guided cancer diagnostic tests and phototherapy.

The study, led by Associate Professor Yuan Zhen and his PhD student Men Xiaojun, paves the way for clinical applications of organic semiconductor nanoprobes, according to the UM. It was published in the international journal Advanced Functional Materials and was supported by the UM and the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund.

Professor Yuan’s academic work focuses on cutting-edge research and development in laser, ultrasound and biomedical technologies, as well as their clinical and pre-clinical applications in neuroimaging and neurosciences.

The professor is one of the pioneers in the development of continuous wave near-infrared functional imaging, a technology that has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for clinical diagnostic tests for brain diseases. DB