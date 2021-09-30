UM holds conference on higher education development

The University of Macau (UM) Centre for Macau Studies and Faculty of Education yesterday held an online conference titled “Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the University of Macau: Conference on the Current Situation and Future of Higher Education in Macau.” During the event, experts and scholars discussed various issues related to the current and future development of higher education in the SAR. Other topics discussed at the conference include whether higher education in Macau has nurtured writing teachers needed in primary and secondary schools, the mode of learning assessment for undergraduate students, and the current status of national education for university students.

Gov’t provides support to residents in red, yellow zones

The Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) have set up a special support team to maintain and assist the restricted areas with red and yellow code. Apart from the daily provision of three meals to the residents of the red code area, service points are also set up for collection and distribution of supplies in the red code area to facilitate the transfer of supplies from relatives and friends to the residents. At the same time, the IAS makes phone calls to the residents of the red and yellow code areas regularly to better understand the needs of relevant residents and to provide appropriate assistance.