UM, Melco organize GBA competition on hospitality

The University of Macau (UM) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited are jointly organizing the first competition on hospital management, targeting Business Administration students from the Greater Bay Area.

The “2021 Guangdong Hong Kong Macau Greater Bay Area Integrated Resort Sustainable Business Case Study Competition – ‘Start Young’ Hospitality Management Professional Challenge” aims to enhance understanding and awareness of business knowledge among students.

Explored through the theme of sustainability developments at integrated resorts, the competition is also aimed at helping students better understand on-the-ground business operations and identify sustainable optimization solutions through field visits.

Akiko Takahashi, executive vice president and chief of staff to chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “We are confident that the collaboration will help students from Macau and the rest of the Greater Bay Area understand the value of sustainability and obtain real life business examples on how sustainable development is being achieved, whilst inculcating creativity and innovation by encouraging students to push boundaries and think outside of the box.” LV