UM professor contributions to biomedical sciences distinguished by the Royal Society of Biology

University of Macau (UM) professor Chen Xiuping, working at UM’s Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences (ICMS), has been elected a fellow of the UK’s Royal Society of Biology for his contributions to the field of biomedical sciences, the UM reported in a press statement.

As the university noted, Chen’s achievement is also an acknowledgement of the innovation work being done at the ICMS. This work has made an impact upon research, which has been recognized internationally.

As one of the most important and influential biology organizations worldwide, the Royal Society of Biology is committed to promoting educational and academic activities related to life sciences, as well as the development of biotechnology. The society awards fellowships every year to influential scientists with significant contributions to their fields of research or society around the globe.

Chen’s work has been largely dedicated to pharmacology research with a focus on the development of new drugs for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, and cardiovascular diseases. He proposed a new non-apoptotic programmed cell death method – Noptosis – which has created a new subfield in the research of programmed cell death.

Chen also ranks 53rd among the 175 top scholars in the pharmaceutical discipline in China by Elsevier and 64th among the top 100 pharmaceutical leaders of China in the Global Scholars Database in 2022. RM