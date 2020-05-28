UM receives maximum exam exemptions from ACCA

The University of Macau (UM) is entitled to the highest numbers of exam exemptions with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), according to a recent statement from the university. This means that accounting students at UM do not have to sit some examinations for ACCA qualifications because the subject matter is already included in their course.

The Master of Science in Accounting program, offered at UM, is fully accredited by the ACCA. Students enrolled in the program are entitled to a maximum of nine exam exemptions with the ACCA.

This accreditation makes the Faculty of Business Administration’s Master of Science in Accounting program one of the few programs in the Greater Bay Area to receive the maximum number of exam exemptions from the ACCA.

Founded in 1904, the ACCA is a leading professional accountancy body and its accreditations are widely recognized around the world.

According to Jean Chen, dean of the Faculty of Business Administration at UM, the ACCA accreditation helps accomplish the faculty’s aspiration to become a model world-class business institute and increases the level of internationalization at UM. Chen said that the accreditation reflects a new direction of the FBA: to develop signature programs in the Greater Bay Area. JZ