UM to collaborate with research institution on cancer therapy

An agreement on the establishment of a joint cancer research center has recently been signed between the University of Macau (UM) and the national-level Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the university announced in a statement.

The Institute of Oncology and Basic Medicine (IOBM), an entity within the CAS, will act on behalf of the academy to enact the agreement with the local higher education institution.

The IOBM is the first research institution operated by the CAS to focus on cancer prevention and treatment. It is also the first national research institute of life and health sciences in Zhejiang province.

As set forth in the statement, the agreement aims to fully utilize the advantages of the collaboration in terms of scientists and technologists, medical resources and innovative research, as well as to improve the health and wellbeing of people in China, particularly in Macau and the Greater Bay Area.

Under the agreement, the joint cancer research center will carry out cutting-edge, clinically oriented cancer research to tackle key scientific and technical issues in cancer prevention and treatment, as well as cancer drug research and development.

As announced by the local university, innovative pure and clinical research will be carried out to develop the center into an internationally renowned oncology research and training base.

The two entities will use a variety of omics techniques and tumor organoid culture methods to systematically conduct drug sensitivity tests and heavy ion treatment and research.

With the enactment of the agreement, UM will be in the privileged position to make full use of IOBM’s innovation platform and the advantages of the affiliated cancer hospital of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

UM will also benefit from increased opportunities as the Zhejiang government seeks chances to develop the province into an innovation powerhouse in life and health sciences and medical science in the Yangtze River Delta. AL