UM to hold 2022 graduation on May 28

The University of Macau (UM) will hold its 2022 graduation ceremony on May 28 in a format combining online and in-person elements. This year, more than 1,800 students from bachelor’s degree programs will receive graduation certificates. Of these, 125 have completed programs offered by the Honors College. The graduation ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. in the Sports Complex (N8). Only graduates will be admitted to the main stadium for the ceremony.

63 suspected illegal workers picked up in April

A total of 63 suspected illegal workers were detected last month in a government operation. The Public Security Police Force, the Labour Affairs Bureau and other authorities found the workers after inspecting 312 construction sites, private flats, commercial premises and industrial establishments. In a similar operation in March, the government agencies, acting both independently and jointly, found 64 suspected illegal workers through inspections at 295 locations.