UM to hold Open Day on Jan 16 

The University of Macau (UM) will hold its UM Open Day 2022 on January 16, hosting activities including admission consultations and key laboratory tours for potential students.

The opening ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the Multifunctional Hall of the UM Guest House. The Open Day will end at 5:00 p.m. Throughout, various faculties, residential colleges, and laboratories will be open to visitors, along with the university library and Sports Complex. In addition, sports, fun experiments, exhibition booths, science talks, creative workshops, and performances will be held.

Slight decrease in resident deposits

Resident deposits dropped 0.2% from the preceding month to MOP671.3 billion, while non-resident deposits fell 1.0% to MOP380.6 billion in November, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macao.Conversely, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 0.4% to MOP263.2 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector decreased 0.3% from the month prior to MOP1,315.1 billion. At end-November, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector rose from 60.2% at end-October to 60.3%. The ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 99.8% to 100.5%.

Recruitment for Hengqin staff ongoing



The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has co-organized a job recruitment fair between Hengqin and Macau, proffering 400 jobs. In collaboration with the Livelihood Affairs Bureau and Economic Development Services Bureau, the recruitment covers areas of activity such as electronic technology, information technology, biopharmaceuticals, marketing, and financial auditing, among others. To date, 69 Macau residents have applied. In a statement, the DSAL called on residents interested in accessing these new employment opportunities in the cooperation zone to submit their resumes through the DSAL website before January 22.