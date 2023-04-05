UM to launch six new master’s degree including AI, robotics systems

The University of Macau (UM) will launch six new master’s degree programmes in the 2023/2024 academic year.

The new programs focus on the areas of artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous systems, coastal environment and safety, innovative materials, medicinal administration, and philosophy.

Through these programs, the university aims to “nurture more high-quality professionals for Macau to support the development of emerging industries and assist Macau in its economic transformation,” according to the university’s statement.

The six new master’s degree programs include Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence, Master of Science in Robotics and Autonomous Systems, and Master of Science in Coastal Environment and Safety offered by the Faculty of Science and Technology; Master of Science in Innovative Materials offered by the Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering; Master of Science in Medicinal Administration offered by the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences; and Master of Arts in Philosophy offered by the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

