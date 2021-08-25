UM to resume in-person classes from Sept. 15

The University of Macau (UM) will resume face-to-face classes on September 15 with the current mode of online teaching to continue until September 14. Regarding the arrangements for returning students, according to government guidelines, all students are required to return to their residences in Macau, Zhuhai, or Zhongshan at least 14 days prior to the resumption of classroom teaching. Students who will be residing in UM’s residential colleges or the Postgraduate House are required to return to the campus on or before August 31, the university said in a statement. Non-residential students are also required to return to their places of residence in Macau, Zhuhai, or Zhongshan on or before August 31.

Composite interest rates record slight decline

The composite interest rates of Macau’s banking sector for the pataca (MOP) and the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) registered a decline in the second quarter of 2021, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macao. From the end of March to the end of June, the composite interest rate for the MOP fell 6 basis points from 0.56% to 0.50%, while the HKD fell 7 basis points from 0.93% to 0.86%. This reflects a general decline in of the cost of finance in the local banking sector during the second quarter. Macau’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on the books of local banks.