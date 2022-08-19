UM welcomes 3,900 new students in record high applications 

The University of Macau (UM) welcomed over 3,900 new students yesterday in an online ceremony for the 2022/2023 academic year. This year has seen a record number of applications for undergraduate programs at UM, up by around 20% from the previous year. They include applications from 35 overseas countries, an increase of around 34% compared to the previous year. Over 1,900 new students have enrolled in undergraduate programs for the 2022/2023 academic year, and the number of applications for postgraduate programs has increased by 30% to over 2,000 students.

Oxfam TowerRun to be held Oct. 16

The Oxfam TowerRun fundraising event will be held at the Macau Tower Convention and Entertainment Center on October 16, a day before the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. Participants are slated to climb 1,298 stairs at Macau Tower, which will take most participants approximately 20 minutes. According to a statement, the estimated completion time is “equivalent to the time and energy consumed by the herders in Qinghai to walk in search of limited safe water access under climate change.” The deadline for registration is September 9.

Sports Bureau to resume full operations

Following the earlier reopening of most sports facilities, the Sports Bureau will resume operations of additional sports facilities today, including Pavilion A and the Table Tennis Zone (Lobby Area) of the Tap Seac Multi-sports Pavilion, the Athletics Track, the indoor Pavilion, the table tennis room of the Olympic Sports Centre – Stadium, Zone B of the Macao East Asian Games Dome and Cheoc Van Swimming Pool. The online booking service and the online service for on-the-spot swimming tickets will also resume to allow the public to continue to participate in sports activities and exercises.