UM’s Professor Kevin Thompson elected to prestigious EASA

Professor Kevin Thompson, founding master of the University of Macau (UM) Moon Chun Memorial College, has been elected a member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts (EASA) for his outstanding contributions in promoting the arts, cultural exchange, the development of creative industries and the international business community, as well as music and administrative management.

Thompson is the 25th person from China to be elected to EASA since the body was founded in 1990.

Due to Covid-19, a festive ceremony and the formal bestowal of the membership upon Thompson will be held in March next year.

EASA is a prestigious global academic society. Members of the academy are leaders in related fields, and have made outstanding contributions to promoting creative research, interdisciplinarity, international collaborations, and academic exchange. Among them, 32 are Nobel laureates.

Thompson is a fellow of the Royal College of Music and the Royal Society of Edinburgh. He was conferred an honorary doctorate in arts by the University of Plymouth in July 2007. He was elected a fellow and associate in Cambridge by the governing body of Clare Hall, University of Cambridge, in May 2019. He received an honorary doctorate from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, decreed by Birmingham City University in January 2020.

Moreover, he is a fellow of the Royal Society of Musicians, and the Royal Geographical Society. He is also a Churchill Fellow, and an associate in Cambridge, the University of Cambridge, and the Clare Hall 1966 Foundation Society.

Thompson was formerly an advisor to Prime Minister Tony Blair’s High Level Strategy Group on International Students & Education in the United Kingdom.

In 2017, French president Emmanuel Macron officially announced a decree bestowing Thompson with the title and rank of Knight of the National Order of Légion of Honour (Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Légion d’honneur).

That same year, Thompson was elected president of the Macau European Chamber of Commerce by all seven European chambers in Macau. In October 2019, he was elected vice president of the supervisory board of the Macau European Chamber of Commerce. DB