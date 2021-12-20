Underage students harassed by nurse during vaccination

Authorities have arrested a 33-year-old male suspect for allegedly sexually harassing a group of female students while administering their Covid-19 shots.

According to the Judiciary Police (PJ), a group of secondary students were accompanied by their school nurse to receive inoculations at a vaccination station in the NAPE area. Seven female students aged between 13 and 16 told the school nurse that they endured verbal and physical sexual harassment from the male nurse who administered their vaccines.

PJ spokesperson Ho Chan Nam said that when the students were at the vaccination booth, the suspect would purposefully touch the victims’ chest area through their shirts and clamp their thighs with both legs. After the authority received the school’s incident report, they investigated and intercepted the 33-year-old local nurse, who refused to cooperate with the police. However, with the statements provided by the students, the authorities believe that the suspect committed sexual assault and harassment of children. The case has been transferred to the public prosecutions office.

The Health Bureau stressed that while this is an isolated case, it will be followed up diligently and will not be tolerated. The health authorities are also working with the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) to provide psychological counselling to the affected students and parents. Staff reporter