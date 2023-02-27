Unemployment rate at 4.3%

The general unemployment rate and the unemployment rate of local residents (4.3%) for November 2022 – January 2023 stood at 3.4% and 4.3%, data from the Statistics and Census Service shows. The number of unemployed residents dropped 400 from the previous period to 12,800. The number of underemployed residents decreased 2,500 from the previous period to 11,900, with a notable drop in the number of those engaged in gaming and junket activities. Total employment was 361,000 and the number of employed residents totaled 282,000, up 800 and 900 respectively from the previous period.

48 NPC deputies from Hong Kong, Macau

The14th National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee confirmed the validity of the qualifications of the 2,977 NPC deputies and published the list of names. Among the 14th NPC deputies, 442 are from ethnic minorities, representing all of China’s 55 ethnic minority groups. There are also 36 deputies elected from Hong Kong and 12 from the Macau. 13 deputies representing Taiwan Province will sit on the national legislature. 42 deputies represent those overseas Chinese who have returned to the motherland. Altogether, 797 deputies were re-elected, accounting for 26.77% of the total.